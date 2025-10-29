2 people died in Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone Montha: CM Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday said that the severe cyclonic storm Montha that hit the Andhra Pradesh coast a day before has claimed two lives and that the precautionary measures minimised losses. The state disaster response force (SDRF), police and fire officials received appreciation for their tireless efforts during the severe cyclonic storm. (@AndhraPradeshCM/PTI)

To restore damaged electricity infrastructure, 10,000 people were kept on standby, promising that normalcy will be restored by Wednesday afternoon, CM Naidu said, according to PTI.

“If we work in the same way for another two days, we can give much relief to people. Due to the cyclone, two persons died,” Naidu said as he called on the entire government machinery to continue their efforts for another two days and restore normalcy as soon as possible.

Follow Cyclone Montha live updates here According to the official release cited by PTI, the CM instructed ministers and officials to visit the affected places, enquire from people if they are facing any problems, and distribute essential items such as food and others to the victims.

Officials were also instructed to estimate the damage caused by the cyclone across various departments so that it could be furnished to the Union government.

As Montha hit the Andhra Pradesh coast, the chief minister embarked on an aerial tour of the cyclone-affected places. He is expected to tour Bapatla, Palnadu, Krishna, Konaseema and Eluru districts before landing at Allavaram mandal in Konaseema district to proceed on road to inspect flooded fields.

The state disaster response force (SDRF), police and fire officials received appreciation for their tireless efforts during the severe cyclonic storm, especially in clearing uprooted trees and snapped electric lines on a war footing.

Cyclone Montha, which formed over the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday weakened into a deep depression over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana.

The India Meteorological Department has issued orange warning for several districts across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday, indicating that heavy rainfall is expected in these areas.