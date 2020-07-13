e-paper
Home / India News / 2 sent to judicial custody in Kerala gold smuggling case

2 sent to judicial custody in Kerala gold smuggling case

The accused in Kerala gold smuggling case , remanded to 30 day custody, underwent the mandatory Covid-19 test and would be sent to coronavirus care facilities, official sources said

india Updated: Jul 13, 2020 01:33 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kochi
Swapna Suresh, ex-UAE consulate employee and state IT department consultant has emerged the alleged fulcrum of a gold smuggling case in Kerala
Swapna Suresh, ex-UAE consulate employee and state IT department consultant has emerged the alleged fulcrum of a gold smuggling case in Kerala(ANI File Photo )
         

An NIA court in Kochi on Sunday remanded to judicial custody, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, the two key accused arrested in connection with the gold smuggling case in Kerala. The duo were produced before the NIA special court, where the investigation agency moved an application, seeking their custody for interrogation.

The court will on Monday consider the application seeking custody of the accused, who were brought to the state from Bengaluru this morning.

The accused, remanded to 30 day custody, underwent the mandatory Covid-19 test and would be sent to coronavirus care facilities, official sources said The NIA on Saturday took into custody Suresh and Nair, both on the run, in connection with the bid to smuggle over 30 kg of gold using diplomatic channel through the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

