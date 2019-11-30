2 suspended over mid-day meal fiasco in UP

india

A shiksha mitra (para teacher) and mid-day meal in-charge were suspended on Friday, after 81 students of a government primary school in Uttar Pradesh’s Chopan area were allegedly served a litre of milk mixed with a bucket of water as part of the mid-day meal on Wednesday.

While action has been taken against shiksha mitra Jeetendra Kumar, school headmaster and in-charge of the mid-day meal scheme in the school Shailesh Kumar Kanaujia, the Sonbhadra district administration has also written to the state government recommending action against additional basic shiksha adhikari Mukesh Kumar.

A video of the incident had emerged on Thursday, after which district magistrate S Rajlingam inspected the school and constituted a two-member committee, comprising basik shiksha adhikari Gorakhnath Patel and district development officer Ram Babu Tripathi, to probe the matter and submit a report.

The committee visited the school and recorded statements of students and locals.

An FIR under section 408 (Criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) of IPC has been registered against Jeetendra for recording and circulating the video, said, station officer, Chopan Praveen Singh.

DM said the headmasterShailesh Kumar Kanaujia, who was in-charge of the mid-day meal distribution, was suspended for failing to ensure availability and distribution of mid-day meal among children.

Gram panchayat ward member Dev Patia alleged that a bucket of water was added to around a litre of milk and distributed among 81 children in the government primary school, Salaibanwa, on Wednesday.

She said that as per mid-day meal menu, tehri (a rice dish) and milk was to be served to the children. A litre of milk was made available to the cook by the school authorities. Then a bucket of water was added to the milk and it was distributed among the children. She said locals apprised her that such incidents have happened in the recent past too in the school.\

School in-charge Shailesh Kanaujia said on Thursday: “There are 171 children enrolled in the school. Eighty-one children were present on that day. I have the responsibility to look after two schools. Milk had to be arranged for both schools and I could not monitor the quantity of milk that reached government primary school Salaibanwa. The cook was provided the milk, which was distributed among the children and they drank it.”