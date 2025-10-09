‘21 days have passed…’: What Zubeen Garg's wife said in latest request

Singer Zubeen Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia, on Thursday, urged people not to politicise the death of her husband and urged eyewitnesses to come forward and speak the truth. She requested people not to politicise the death of her husband.(File Photo/ANI)

Saikia said five people have been arrested since the singer's death, but “I don't think that they have told the truth.”

“I am waiting very patiently,” she said, adding that every Assamese want an answer behind Zubeen Garg's death.

The Assamese icon died in Singapore on September 19, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Garima Saikia said, “I am still keeping the faith, five to six people have been arrested in this case, but they haven't spoken the truth yet... I am waiting very patiently. People are cooperating with the investigation team and the judicial system. I hope the truth comes out fast..”

She urged the eyewitnesses to come forward, adding that "the truth has not come out even after 21 days."

"Twenty-one days have passed since Zubeen's death... those who were the eyewitnesses should come out... We have lost our icon, our heartbeat... Things should not be politicised in this matter," she requested.

As the case proceeds, the Assam government has already issued an order to suspend the Assam Police Service (APS) officer Sandipan Garg, who has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam Police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the singer’s death.

Notably, Sandipan is a cousin of Zubeen and had accompanied the singer to Singapore. Sandipan was in charge of the co-district SP of Boko-Chaygaon in Kamrup district.

Zubeen Garg’s death

Following Garg's death while taking part in a yacht party organised by few Assamese NRIs in Singapore under suspicious circumstances, the Assam CID had registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, criminal conspiracy and death due to negligence was registered.

An SIT is probing the case of his death. So far, the SIT has arrested five people linked to the case, including the main event organiser, Shyamku Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager, Siddhant Sharma, his bandmate, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and co-singer, Amritprava Mahanta.

With inputs from ANI