216 manned level crossings eliminated by Indian Railways in fiscal year 2022-23

Published on Sep 20, 2022 09:55 AM IST

The closure of manned level crossings during 2014-22 was 676 per year as against 199 during the 2009-14 period

The ministry also reported that roads over/under bridges are being constructed for the elimination of level crossings. ((HT File/Picture for representational purposes only))
ByDisha Kumari

Only 216 manned level crossings were eliminated till the end of August in the financial year 2022-23 against the target of 1,000 for this period, the Indian Railways said.

However, it is 10% higher in comparison to the number achieved last fiscal year, the ministry said on Monday.

The closure of manned level crossings during 2014-22 was 676 per year as against 199 during the 2009-14 period.

While the railway ministry has already eliminated all unmanned level crossings across its broad-gauge network in 2019, its pace of work increased from 1,137 being eliminated yearly during 2009-14 as against an average of 1,884 during 2014-19, the ministry said.

“With a view to accelerate the task of elimination of manned level crossings, various measures such as a change in policy to fund 100% elimination works by road over/under bridges and fixing priorities for improving railways operations (especially Golden Quadrilateral/Diagonal routes and 160 kilometres per hour identified routes) are being undertaken”, the ministry said.

The ministry also reported that roads over/under bridges are being constructed for the elimination of level crossings. The progress achieved of the construction of road over/under bridges during the period 2014-22 is 1,225 every year, which is 61% higher as compared to 763 during 2009-14. During the current financial year 2022-23, 250 road over/under bridges have been constructed till August so far, which is 5% higher as compared to financial year 2021-22 for the same period.

“While the cost of work of construction of road over/under bridges was hitherto being shared equally by Railways and concerned state government, recent changes in the funding paradigm has allowed either party to bear the full cost of constructions depending upon their requirement,” the railways said.

Funds allotment has been enhanced to 6,500 crore against 4,500 crore of the previous financial year 2021-22, an increase of 44% in order to speed up progress.

According to the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), there were 1,550 railway crossing accidents in the country in 2021.

The railways are eliminating level-crossings at a war footing in order to curb the trespassing accidents involving road-rail commuters and road vehicles at level-crossings, besides enabling a smooth flow of road/rail traffic.

