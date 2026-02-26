21-year-old YouTuber dies by suicide in Hyderabad after sending ‘I love you’ text to mother in Kuwait

A 21-year-old science student and a part-time YouTuber was found dead at her rented apartment in Hyderabad on Monday, police said, hours after she sent an emotional message to her mother. Investigations suggested that emotional distress from relationship issues may have led to the incident. (Sakib Ali/HT Photo)

The woman hailed from Visakhapatnam and had been living alone for nearly a year while pursuing a BSc course at a private college. Alongside her studies, she created lifestyle and personal content online as a part-time YouTuber, reported NDTV.

ALSO READ | Chandigarh: Man jumps to death from sixth floor of Haryana secretariat

According to police, the woman messaged her mother, who is employed in Kuwait, in the early hours of the day, expressing her affection and asking her to look after her younger brother. “I love you mummy so much,” her message stated. Soon after, her phone became unreachable. When repeated calls failed, the family contacted a friend, who went to the apartment later in the afternoon.

ALSO READ | Man found hanging from ceiling hook at his house in UP's Sultanpur

Police said that when there was no response to knocks on the door around 3 pm, the latch was forced open, and the woman was found dead.

Initial inquiries point to suicide due to emotional stress linked to relationship issues. Police said she had previously been in a three-year relationship with a software engineer and fellow YouTuber, which had reportedly ended. Officials also noted that the woman had made an earlier attempt to take her life around six months ago.

ALSO READ | Katherine Short's exact cause of death revealed in tragic 911 call; here's how Martin Short's daughter died

Her body has been sent to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. A case of suspicious death has been registered, and police are examining phone records, messages, and statements from friends and neighbours to piece together the events leading up to her death.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).