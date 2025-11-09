Search
Sun, Nov 09, 2025
22 monitoring stations log ‘severe’ AQI in Delhi: Most to least polluted areas listed

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Nov 09, 2025 12:02 pm IST

Delhi AQI: The monitoring station of NSIT Dwarka recorded the best AQI at 198, which falls in the ‘moderate’ category, on Sunday morning.

The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 391, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s Sameer app showed that at 8 am, 23 out of the 39 active air quality monitoring stations were in the ‘severe’ category. (Vipin Kumar/ HT photo)

Meanwhile, data from the CPCB’s Sameer app showed that 22 monitoring stations reported air quality in the ‘severe’ range, while 12 stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality with readings above 300, as on 10:05 am on Sunday.

Since Diwali, the AQI across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has hovered in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ ranges, even as Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect. However, authorities have held back on implementing GRAP Stage III, which involves stricter curbs.

Best AQI in Delhi

The monitoring station of NSIT Dwarka recorded the best AQI at 198, which falls in the ‘moderate’ category, the only location in Delhi to report an Air Quality Index below 200 on Sunday morning.

Other relatively better readings included IHBAS, Dilshad Garden (263) and Lodhi Road (307), both of which fell in the ‘poor’ range.

Delhi areas with most toxic air

The worst AQI in Delhi was reported from Bawana (438), followed by Jahangirpuri (436), Rohini (435), Wazirpur (430), Mundka (428), and Burari Crossing (428).

Other areas in the ‘severe’ category included Nehru Nagar (425), Patparganj (424), RK Puram (423), Vivek Vihar (423), ITO (421), Narela (418), and CRRI Mathura Road (416).

In several other localities such as Punjabi Bagh (415), Ashok Vihar (415), Sonia Vihar (415), Alipur (414), Anand Vihar (410), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (406), Chandni Chowk (405), Okhla Phase-2 (404), and Sirifort (403), the AQI remained well above 400.

Complete AQI list: From worst to best

RankAreaAQICategory
1Bawana438Severe
2Jahangirpuri436Severe
3Rohini435Severe
4Wazirpur430Severe
5Mundka428Severe
6Burari Crossing428Severe
7Nehru Nagar425Severe
8Patparganj424Severe
9RK Puram423Severe
10Vivek Vihar423Severe
11ITO421Severe
12Narela418Severe
13CRRI Mathura Road416Severe
14Punjabi Bagh415Severe
15Ashok Vihar415Severe
16Sonia Vihar415Severe
17Alipur414Severe
18Anand Vihar410Severe
19Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range406Severe
20Chandni Chowk405Severe
21Okhla Phase-2404Severe
22Sirifort403Severe
23North Campus (DU)399Very Poor
24Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium391Very Poor
25Mandir Marg390Very Poor
26Dwarka Sector-8388Very Poor
27Pusa (DPCC)380Very Poor
28Pusa (IMD)380Very Poor
29Lodhi Road (IMD)376Very Poor
30Sri Aurobindo Marg371Very Poor
31Aya Nagar366Very Poor
32IGI Airport (T3)360Very Poor
33Shadipur359Very Poor
34Najafgarh357Very Poor
35Lodhi Road (IITM)307Poor
36DTU317Poor
37IHBAS, Dilshad Garden263Poor
38NSIT Dwarka198Moderate

Areas with ‘very poor’ air quality

Among the localities recording ‘very poor’ air, North Campus (399), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (391), Mandir Marg (390), Dwarka Sector-8 (388), Pusa (380), Lodhi Road (IMD) (376), Sri Aurobindo Marg (371), Aya Nagar (366), Shadipur (359), Najafgarh (357), and IGI Airport (360) were among the most affected.

According to CPCB data, Noida and Ghaziabad recorded their poorest October air quality in five years. Noida’s average AQI for October 2025 was 236, compared with 205, 202, 211, and 181 in the previous four years.

Ghaziabad, too, showed a similar trend, averaging 227 this October — higher than its past four-year range of 194 to 224.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav on Hindustan Times.
