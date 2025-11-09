22 monitoring stations log ‘severe’ AQI in Delhi: Most to least polluted areas listed

The air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Sunday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 391, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s Sameer app showed that at 8 am, 23 out of the 39 active air quality monitoring stations were in the ‘severe’ category. (Vipin Kumar/ HT photo)

Meanwhile, data from the CPCB’s Sameer app showed that 22 monitoring stations reported air quality in the ‘severe’ range, while 12 stations recorded ‘very poor’ air quality with readings above 300, as on 10:05 am on Sunday.

Since Diwali, the AQI across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has hovered in the ‘poor’ and ‘very poor’ ranges, even as Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect. However, authorities have held back on implementing GRAP Stage III, which involves stricter curbs.

Best AQI in Delhi

The monitoring station of NSIT Dwarka recorded the best AQI at 198, which falls in the ‘moderate’ category, the only location in Delhi to report an Air Quality Index below 200 on Sunday morning.

Other relatively better readings included IHBAS, Dilshad Garden (263) and Lodhi Road (307), both of which fell in the ‘poor’ range.

Delhi areas with most toxic air

The worst AQI in Delhi was reported from Bawana (438), followed by Jahangirpuri (436), Rohini (435), Wazirpur (430), Mundka (428), and Burari Crossing (428).

Other areas in the ‘severe’ category included Nehru Nagar (425), Patparganj (424), RK Puram (423), Vivek Vihar (423), ITO (421), Narela (418), and CRRI Mathura Road (416).

In several other localities such as Punjabi Bagh (415), Ashok Vihar (415), Sonia Vihar (415), Alipur (414), Anand Vihar (410), Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range (406), Chandni Chowk (405), Okhla Phase-2 (404), and Sirifort (403), the AQI remained well above 400.

Complete AQI list: From worst to best

Rank Area AQI Category 1 Bawana 438 Severe 2 Jahangirpuri 436 Severe 3 Rohini 435 Severe 4 Wazirpur 430 Severe 5 Mundka 428 Severe 6 Burari Crossing 428 Severe 7 Nehru Nagar 425 Severe 8 Patparganj 424 Severe 9 RK Puram 423 Severe 10 Vivek Vihar 423 Severe 11 ITO 421 Severe 12 Narela 418 Severe 13 CRRI Mathura Road 416 Severe 14 Punjabi Bagh 415 Severe 15 Ashok Vihar 415 Severe 16 Sonia Vihar 415 Severe 17 Alipur 414 Severe 18 Anand Vihar 410 Severe 19 Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range 406 Severe 20 Chandni Chowk 405 Severe 21 Okhla Phase-2 404 Severe 22 Sirifort 403 Severe 23 North Campus (DU) 399 Very Poor 24 Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium 391 Very Poor 25 Mandir Marg 390 Very Poor 26 Dwarka Sector-8 388 Very Poor 27 Pusa (DPCC) 380 Very Poor 28 Pusa (IMD) 380 Very Poor 29 Lodhi Road (IMD) 376 Very Poor 30 Sri Aurobindo Marg 371 Very Poor 31 Aya Nagar 366 Very Poor 32 IGI Airport (T3) 360 Very Poor 33 Shadipur 359 Very Poor 34 Najafgarh 357 Very Poor 35 Lodhi Road (IITM) 307 Poor 36 DTU 317 Poor 37 IHBAS, Dilshad Garden 263 Poor 38 NSIT Dwarka 198 Moderate

Areas with ‘very poor’ air quality

Among the localities recording ‘very poor’ air, North Campus (399), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (391), Mandir Marg (390), Dwarka Sector-8 (388), Pusa (380), Lodhi Road (IMD) (376), Sri Aurobindo Marg (371), Aya Nagar (366), Shadipur (359), Najafgarh (357), and IGI Airport (360) were among the most affected.

According to CPCB data, Noida and Ghaziabad recorded their poorest October air quality in five years. Noida’s average AQI for October 2025 was 236, compared with 205, 202, 211, and 181 in the previous four years.

Ghaziabad, too, showed a similar trend, averaging 227 this October — higher than its past four-year range of 194 to 224.