22 snakes, 1 Chameleon found in woman's bag at Chennai airport; arrested | Video

ByKanishka Singharia
Apr 29, 2023 09:53 PM IST

The woman was arrested by the customs department on her arrival from Kuala Lumpur.

At least 22 snakes of different species, and one Chameleon were recovered from a woman passenger's bag at Chennai airport. The passenger had arrived from Malaysia on Friday. A video from the airport showed officials taking out the snake using a long rod while some wriggling out of the crates on the floor.

A female passenger, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, was intercepted at Chennai airport.
A female passenger, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, was intercepted at Chennai airport.

The woman was arrested by the customs department on her arrival from Kuala Lumpur. "On 28.04.23, a female pax who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK13 was intercepted by Customs. On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 Snakes of various species and a Chameleon were found & seized under the Customs Act, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection act, 1972," tweeted Chennai Customs.

Earlier in January, in a similar incident, 45 ball pythons, three marmosets, three-star tortoises and eight corn snakes were recovered by the Customs department of Chennai Airport, the officials said.

According to the customs official, 45 ball pythons, three marmosets, three-star tortoises and eight corn snakes were recovered after two unattended bags found near the baggage claim belt of a pax who arrived from Bangkok were examined on January 11.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

bangkok chameleon chennai airport kuala lumpur malaysia + 2 more
