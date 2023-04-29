22 snakes, 1 Chameleon found in woman's bag at Chennai airport; arrested | Video

At least 22 snakes of different species, and one Chameleon were recovered from a woman passenger's bag at Chennai airport. The passenger had arrived from Malaysia on Friday. A video from the airport showed officials taking out the snake using a long rod while some wriggling out of the crates on the floor. A female passenger, who arrived from Kuala Lumpur, was intercepted at Chennai airport.

The woman was arrested by the customs department on her arrival from Kuala Lumpur. "On 28.04.23, a female pax who arrived from Kuala Lumpur by Flight No. AK13 was intercepted by Customs. On examination of her checked-in baggage, 22 Snakes of various species and a Chameleon were found & seized under the Customs Act, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection act, 1972," tweeted Chennai Customs.

Earlier in January, in a similar incident, 45 ball pythons, three marmosets, three-star tortoises and eight corn snakes were recovered by the Customs department of Chennai Airport, the officials said.

According to the customs official, 45 ball pythons, three marmosets, three-star tortoises and eight corn snakes were recovered after two unattended bags found near the baggage claim belt of a pax who arrived from Bangkok were examined on January 11.

