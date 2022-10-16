Home / India News / 2,400kg ganja tucked in drums seized along Assam-Tripura border, 2 held

2,400kg ganja tucked in drums seized along Assam-Tripura border, 2 held

india news
Published on Oct 16, 2022 02:48 PM IST

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 2,400 of ganja tucked in drums was recovered from a truck from a neighboruing state.

The truck was coming from a neighboruring state.(@himantabiswa)
The truck was coming from a neighboruring state.(@himantabiswa)
ByKanishka Singharia | Edited by Sohini Goswami

A huge amount of banned substances was seized by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the Assam-Tripura border late on Saturday night, leading to the arrest of two men.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said 2,400 of ganja tucked in drums was recovered from a truck from a neighboruing state.

“In a huge recovery, last night by Churaibari Watch Post staff along the Assam-Tripura border detained a truck coming from a neighbouring state and seized 2,400 kg ganja tucked in drums. Two accused were apprehended,” Sarma tweeted.

This seizure comes days after police seized 9.47kg of heroin in Karimganj district. Police said on Tuesday, the consignment was coming from Mizoram and going to Tripura. One person, a resident of Karimganj’s Patharkandi area, was arrested.

In a similar case, four lakh Yaba tablets were seized in Cachar district on September 27. Seven Manipur residents were arrested near the Assam-Mizoram border while transporting the Yaba tablets.

Sarma had earlier said that although Assam was once used as a gateway for narcotics coming from other regions of the northeast and regions bordering another nation to travel to other parts of India, the situation has changed in recent years with the use of the contraband increasing in the state.

Though police had been acting against drug trafficking in the past, it intensified after the new government took office in May this year, he said.

In 2016, 10 kg of heroin was recovered, 5 kg in 2017, 7 kg in 2018, 23 kg in 2019 and 27 kg in 2020. “This shows that availability of drugs is increasing since police are able to seize only around 10% of the illicit commodity. After I took charge, Union home minister Amit Shah asked me to take action against drugs, human trafficking and cattle smuggling. We then decided to adopt a policy of zero-tolerance on these issues,” Sarma said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Kanishka Singharia

    Kanishka is a journalist at Hindustan Times’ news desk. When not in newsroom, you will find her on streets of Delhi exploring food cafes or capturing world through her lens.

Topics
assam tripura narcotics control bureau + 1 more
assam tripura narcotics control bureau

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 16, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out