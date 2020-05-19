e-paper
Home / India News / 3 Gulf returnees booked for hiding medical history in Kerala

3 Gulf returnees booked for hiding medical history in Kerala

india Updated: May 19, 2020 23:38 IST
Ramesh Babu
Ramesh Babu
Hindustantimes
         

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have booked three persons in Kollam on Tuesday for allegedly hiding their health status and travelling from the Gulf. They tested positive on their arrival in Kollam medical college hospital and later they reportedly told the police that they had symptoms before their travel.

“We have registered cases against them under the Disaster Management Act,” said Kollam rural police superintendent S Harishankar.

Now health authorities have asked all travellers who arrived by the Abu Dhabi-Thiruvananhtpuram flight on Sunday to undergo PCR tests immediately.

Many complaints have surfaced that people often suppress their fever by taking paracetamol tablets before taking flights to escape thermal scanners, said a senior health official. There are also unconfirmed reports that these three had tested positive during anti-body tests in Abu Dhabi and they were allowed to board the flight in last moment, the three told the police during questioning.

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan had termed their behaviour “most irresponsible.” “It is a serious issue. We will take it up with the Union Government and embassies concerned. We have been asking for thorough tests before taking our expatriates. The affected will endanger others also,” the CM had said on Monday. Later police in Kollam (south Kerala) registered cases against them under the disaster prevention act.

A 34-year-old nurse from Kuwait, who was cured of the disease in Malappuram in north Kerala, tested positive on Monday.

“She landed at Kozhikkode airport from Kuwait with a cured certificate. She was asked to come for a re-test after a week and tested positive again. This is first of its sort in the state but in others parts of the country such cases reported,” said Malappuram district medical officer K Sakeena. She said a special medical board has been constituted to treat her.

With 38 flights from foreign countries and 24 trains from other states scheduled to arrive in the next two weeks, the state is bracing for a major surge in cases. Arrivals from West Asian countries and other states led to a surge in active cases from 16 to 130 in last 11 days.

