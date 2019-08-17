3 killed as heavy rains wreak havoc in Himachal; schools shut in Kangra today

india

Aug 17, 2019

At least three people have been killed in the last 36 hours as heavy rains continue to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh.

A woman, identified as Kalabantu (65), was killed after being caught in a landslip near Pashi village in Sainj valley of Kullu district on Friday. She was on her way to collect fodder for her cattle when she met with the fatal accident.

Sahil Chaudhary (20), a resident of Kehrna village in Nurpur sub-division of Kangra district, was drowned in a local rivulet, while another man, identified as Dharmapal (45), was washed away in swollen Sarsa rivulet at Sanimajara of Nalagarh area in Solan district.

Schools closed in Kangra

Due to overnight downpour, the Kangra district administration has declared a holiday in all educational institutions on Saturday.

“Keeping in view the extreme climatic conditions, we have declared a holiday in the schools,” said Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.

More than 150 people have died across the state due to rain-related incidents in this monsoon season.

Meanwhile, more than 140 roads are blocked due to landslides. The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has predicted heavy rains in the state for two days and put six districts - Bilsapur, Kangra, Hamirpur Chamba, Kangra and Mandi - on red alert.

An Orange warning has also been issued for four districts, namely, Shimla, Kullu, Solan and Sirmour.

