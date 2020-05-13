e-paper
3-member EC panel to look into judgment invalidating Gujarat BJP minister's election win

india Updated: May 13, 2020 00:02 IST
Deeksha Bhardwaj
Deeksha Bhardwaj
New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has decided to set up a three-member committee to look into the Gujarat high court verdict that invalidated the election of state education and law minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama.

The minister had been elected from the Dholka assembly constituency in the 2017 assembly elections.

The high court on Tuesday ruled that he won the poll through “corrupt practices” after a petition was moved by Congress leader Ashwin Rathod, who lost the election to Chudasama by a mere 327 votes.

The petition had alleged several malpractices and irregularities in the election.

The EC has now appointed Umesh Sinha, secretary-general at the Election Commission, to head the panel along with Chandra Bhushan Kumar, deputy election commissioner and Vijay Pandey, director, law, to examine the details of the judgment and present it before the Commission “at the earliest”.

The Commission has also directed the Gujarat government to “initiate disciplinary action against the returning officer Dhaval Jani,” who oversaw the election. “The proceedings are underway,” states the release.

The high court had also made scathing observations on the returning officer, stating that he had “allowed himself to be used as a tool” by Chudasama adding that he “obediently behaved and danced to the tunes” of the BJP minister.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expel Chudasama from the party.

Questioning the Prime Minister’s “silence” on the issue, Sibal said if he was serious on ending corruption in the country, he should take strict action against the minister from his home state.

“This is an example of how our governments, ministers, Election Commission are engulfed in corruption and Modi ji is silent,” he said.

