3 more test positive for coronavirus in Pune, number up to 5 in city

Updated: Mar 10, 2020 20:24 IST

Three more people in Maharashtra’s Pune have tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, a day after a couple that had travelled to UAE’s Dubai at the end of February were confirmed to have the disease, officials said.

Highlights The couple’s daughter, taxi driver and “co-passenger are among the new cases

40 more people who travelled with the couple are being tracked

Officials say the couple is stable and under observation

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus in Pune and Maharashtra on Tuesday is now five.

“The daughter of the couple and the taxi driver, who drove the couple from the Mumbai international airport to Pune on March 1, both tested positive for the infection as per the National Institute of Virology (NIV),” district collector Naval Kishore Ram said.

“Apart from these two, a co-passenger, who was on the same Dubai-Mumbai flight as the couple, has also tested positive,” he added.

The couple had tested positive late on Monday evening.

All the five—the three family members, the driver and the co-passenger—are in the isolation ward of the Naidu Hospital in Pune. Currently, 17 people, including the five positive cases, are in isolation at the hospital.

Pune’s divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar said the infected husband and wife are currently stable and under observation.

The administration is now tracking a group of 40 people, who were with the couple on their trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

“These 40 persons are from various districts in the state. We appeal for calm and not to reveal the identity of the patients or their workplace to protect their privacy,” Mhaisekar said at a press briefing on Tuesday.

District collector Naval Kishore Ram, Pune Municipal Corporation’s additional commissioner Rubal Agarwal and Pune Police’s joint commissioner Ravindra Shisve were also present.

“The couple had arrived in the country on March 1 after a 15-day visit to Dubai. They took an Ola cab from Mumbai airport to Pune. On March 8, one of the two started showing symptoms of infection and were referred to Naidu hospital for a checkup. Their samples were sent to NIV and tested positive,” Mhaisekar said.

The divisional commissioner said the couple was not screened at the Mumbai airport since Dubai was not in the initial list of the 19 countries from where citizens were to be checked.

“The administration has now formed five teams, which include officials from the revenue department, police, health, BMC and PMC to track the 40 people who had travelled with the couple to Dubai,” Mhaisekar said.

“The administration is also listing down people who came in contact with the couple at their workplace or the areas where they visited to keep a check on them too,” he added.

Mhaisekar said the city administration has increased the number of beds to 207 at 21 hospitals, besides in Naidu Hospital, for Covid-19.

He also advised private doctors to take note of patients’ travel history and if they show symptoms including cold, cough and fever.

“Any person showing these signs must be referred to Naidu Hospital immediately,” Mhaisekar said.