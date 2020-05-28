e-paper
3-year-old boy falls into 120 feet open borewell in Telangana, rescue ops on

A district official said the boy's family members noticed the child falling into the uncovered borewell and initially tried to rescue him by using a 'sari', but in vain.

india Updated: May 28, 2020 07:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hyderabad
The incident happened at around 5 pm in an agriculture field located in Papannapet mandal of the Medak district on Wednesday.
The incident happened at around 5 pm in an agriculture field located in Papannapet mandal of the Medak district on Wednesday.
         

A three-year-old boy accidentally fell into a newly drilled open borewell in Medak district of Telangana on Wednesday and rescue operations are on to pull him out, police said.

Oxygen was being supplied into the 120 feet open borewell and earth excavation machines have been pressed into service to dig around it, they said.

An NDRF team has reached the spot and joined the rescue efforts, they said.

The incident happened at around 5 pm in an agriculture field located in Papannapet mandal of the district when the boy was walking with his grandfather and father, a senior police official told PTI over phone.

A district official said the boy’s family members noticed the child falling into the uncovered borewell and initially tried to rescue him by using a ‘sari’, but in vain.

Rescue efforts were underway to get the child out and senior district and police officials are monitoring the operation, the official said, adding they were using cameras inside the borewell to locate the boy.

The borewell into which the child fell was one among three dug by the family since Tuesday night to try and find water for their fields.

But none of them yielded any water, police said.

