e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 17, 2019

311 Indians deported by Mexico to arrive in Delhi on Friday

The INM said there was no precedent in its history of the trans-Atlantic deportation of such a large number of people by air.

india Updated: Oct 17, 2019 19:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents close down a gate near US-Mexico border.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents close down a gate near US-Mexico border. (REUTERS)
         

Mexico has deported a group of 311 illegal migrants from India, the first such action taken by the country since it enhanced efforts to crack down on people using its territory to sneak into the US.

The Instituto Nacional de Migración (INM) or National Institute of Migration of Mexico said in a statement the Indians – 310 men and one woman of different ages – left for New Delhi on a chartered flight from Toluca international airport on Wednesday night.

The flight is expected to arrive in New Delhi on Friday morning, Indian and Mexican officials said. “We are aware that a chartered flight with 311 Indian deportees has taken off from Mexico. The external affairs ministry is coordinating closely with other agencies and the Mexican embassy in New Delhi for their safe return,” said an official who declined to be identified.

The INM said there was no precedent in its history of the trans-Atlantic deportation of such a large number of people by air.

The Indian nationals did not have documentation to stay in Mexico and their deportation was arranged after their identities were verified by Indian authorities, people familiar with developments said. No further deportations were expected, they added.

The deportation was done in “excellent communication and coordination” with Indian authorities and under the provisions of the migration law and regulations, the Mexican statement said. The deportees are being accompanied by federal migration agents and officials of the National Guard of Mexico.

The Indian nationals were detained by immigration authorities in the Mexican states of Oaxaca, Baja California, Veracruz, Chiapas, Sonora, Mexico City, Durango and Tabasco. They were taken to the Acayucan migration station in Veracruz to verify their identities before being put on the chartered flight.

In May, US President Donald Trump threatened to slap tariffs on all Mexican imports to pressure the country to do more to crack down on illegal migrants trying to cross the border. Trump also said the tariffs would increase until the entry of illegal migrants stopped but the two countries subsequently agreed on a 90-day window for Mexico to crack down on migration.

In recent years, Indian migrants have made efforts to illegally cross over to the US from Mexico. The number of migrants detained along the southern US border over the past 12 months rose to nearly 1 million, according to official data. In September, INM reported that 42 Indians were among 167 illegal migrants detained by authorities in Veracruz state.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 18:56 IST

tags
top news
In INX media case, P Chidambaram sent to ED custody till October 24
In INX media case, P Chidambaram sent to ED custody till October 24
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
BSF soldier shot dead by Bangladesh border guards after flag meeting
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
India urges Pak not to levy $20 fee on pilgrims using Kartarpur Corridor
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Home-cooked food, AC, security, medicines: Things P Chidambaram wants in custody
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Want to go to Kashmir… I’ll arrange: PM’s jibe at Cong from Maharashtra
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Homeless, empty stomach... world record: Meet India’s new batting sensation
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Kohli could topple Smith as No.1 batsman in 3rd Test against South Africa
Stories of NCP corruption are legendary: Piyush Goyal | Maharashtra polls
Stories of NCP corruption are legendary: Piyush Goyal | Maharashtra polls
trending topics
Ayodhya disputeSourav GangulyDelhiHousefull 4Om PuriWhatsAppKarwa Chauth 2019 MuhuratUPPSC PCS 2019Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land disputeHaryana elections 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News