3am delivery row: Woman held after viral video shows her abusing security guards in Greater Noida residential society

A woman in Greater Noida West was taken into preventive custody after a video surfaced online that appeared to show her threatening and abusing security guards at a residential complex in Greater Noida West, police said on Thursday. In a viral video, the woman is seen hurling abuses, making derogatory remarks and repeatedly threatening the security guards. (X/@GreaterNoidaW)

Police said the incident took place at 3am on Wednesday over the guards stopping a delivery executive of a quick commerce mobile app at the entrance of the high-rise apartment complex.

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Police said the woman was taken into custody by the Bisrakh police station under Section 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that empowers a police officer to arrest anyone to prevent the commission of a cognisable offence.

Police said the district police took cognisance of the widely-circulated video clip that emerged on social media on Wednesday evening and had not received any complaint about the incident.

HT cannot independently verify the authenticity of the 4.49-minute-long video.

In the video, a woman is seen hurling abuses, making derogatory remarks and repeatedly threatening the security guards.

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A police officer said the incident took place when the woman, who lives alone in the complex, ordered some food and sanitary pads. “When the delivery executive was stopped by the guards at the gate, the woman reached the spot to collect her order, and a dispute took place when she questioned the guards,” the officer added.

He said it was not immediately clear why the delivery executive was denied entry, as local police advise society security personnel to record the details of delivery agents before letting them inside.