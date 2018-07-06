4 arrested for trafficking children from Jharkhand to Uttarakhand

Four people have been arrested by police in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district for allegedly trafficking children from poor families in Jharkhand after training them to steal in the hill state, a senior police officer said on Friday.

Janmejay Khanduri, Nainital’s senior superintendent of police, said Subash Noniya from West Bengal and Vishnu Kumar, Irshar Ansari and Mohammad Akash Ansari from Jharkhand were arrested with four children hailing from Jharkhand near Haldwani railway station area on Wednesday.

“This is for the first time we found that children had been trained for stealing and brought here. We got suspicious when we found these children committing thefts in and around Haldwani railway station premises,” Khanduri said.

“Nearly a week ago, we formed a team of six police officers and took the help of the child NGO Vimarsh to track these children. Finally, on Wednesday we spotted these children with these four persons. We arrested them and interrogated them,” he added.

Khanduri said the accused revealed during questioning that these children had been trained to steal and brought from Jharkhand to Nainital.

“The accused would lure their poor parents with money and traffic these minors into Nainital for stealing,” he said.

Khanduri said a case of human trafficking under the Indian Penal Code’s section 370 clause 1 and clause 5 has been lodged against them and the rescued children have been handed over to Vimarsh.

He also announced a cash reward of Rs 2,500 for the six-member police team that cracked the case.

More than 8,000 cases of human trafficking were reported in India in 2016, while 23,000 victims, including 182 foreigners, were rescued during the year, according to latest data by the National Crime Records Bureau.

There were 8,132 cases reported from across the country in 2016 compared to the 6,877 in 2015. Out of the 15,379 victims in these cases, 9,034 (58%) were below the age of 18 years, the bureau said.