4 cabin crew members of AI Express that crashed in Kozhikode are safe: Airlines

Air India Express Employees Union said cabin crew suffered some injuries and are under treatment at the Kozhikode hospital.

india Updated: Aug 08, 2020 10:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Kozhikode
The Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing at the airport in Kozhikode, Kerala, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
The Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing at the airport in Kozhikode, Kerala, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP)
         

Four cabin crew members of the Air India Express flight that crash landed at the Karipur airport here are safe, the national transporter said on Saturday.

“The four cabin crew members are confirmed safe,” Air India Express said in a bulletin.

Air India Express Employees Union said cabin crew suffered some injuries and are under treatment at the Kozhikode hospital.

Eighteen people including two pilots were killed and scores injured when an AIE flight from Dubai with 190 on board overshot the tabletop runway in Kozhikode airport on Friday night while landing in heavy rains and fell into a valley 35 feet below and broke into two portions.

