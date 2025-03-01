Menu Explore
4 dead, several injured in Agra-Lucknow expressway collision in Uttar Pradesh

ANI |
Mar 01, 2025 11:37 AM IST

The accident, which occurred around 5.40 am on Saturday on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Fatehabad area of Agra, resulted in the deaths of four passengers.

A tragic road accident occurred on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in the Fatehabad area of Agra when a bus travelling from Lucknow to Agra collided with a truck while overtaking.

According to Police Station Incharge DP Tiwari, the bus lost control while overtaking near the 27 km mark of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway (Pic used for representation)
The accident, which took place around 5:40 AM on Saturday, resulted in the death of four passengers.

According to Police Station Incharge DP Tiwari, the bus (registration no. RJ18PB5811) lost control while overtaking near the 27 km mark of the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and collided with a truck (registration no. RJ11GD0561).

Tiwari stated, "The left side of the bus was severely damaged, and four people died on the spot. The deceased have been identified as Govind Lal, a 68-year-old resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan; Ramesh, a 45-year-old from Jodhpur, Rajasthan; Deepak Verma, a 40-year-old resident of Agra; and Bablu, a 40-year-old from Mirzapur."

The bodies were sent to S N Mortuary in Agra for post-mortem. Several others sustained injuries and were taken to Sandhya Hospital in Fatehabad for treatment, including Falguni (26) and Deu Parmar (53), both from Mumbai, as well as Sonia Sharma (34) and Neelu Sharma (40), also from Mumbai.

Additional injured individuals include Apurv Gupta, a 27-year-old from Gurgaon, Garvita Sharma (25) from Agra, Rambhajan (33) from Achnera, Riyaz Ahmad (44) from Bhadohi, Manisha (38) from Rajkot, Shilpa (37) and Tulsi (46), both from Bhavnagar, Ajay Chauhan from Bidhuna, Komal (23) and Devdas (32) from Mumbai, Heera Devi from Mathura, Chirag (23) from Rajkot, and Sonia Sharma (40) and Neelu Sharma (60) from Mumbai.

The injured are receiving treatment at local hospitals. The damaged vehicles have been parked at Toll No. 21, and traffic is running smoothly. Further legal proceedings are underway. (ANI)

