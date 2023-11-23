4 of family killed in road accident in UP

According to Police, Jai Singh (28), a resident of Bhaithana village, was travelling with his nine relatives from Bidhuna, Auraiya. HT Image

On the way, his car went out of control and crashed into a tree at around 3:30 am, they said.

Those killed have been identified as Jai Singh, his sister Priya Singh (25), grandmother Ranno Devi (75) and relative Priya Senger (14), police said.

Five others were injured in the accident and sent to hospital for treatment, they said.

According to family members, Jai's marriage was scheduled on November 28. He had gone to Bidhuna on Wednesday night to pick up his sister and other relatives.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.