40-year-old man with Covid symptoms dies in Odisha's quarantine centre

40-year-old man with Covid symptoms dies in Odisha’s quarantine centre

The deceased, a resident of Madhupali village under Polasara police station area of district, had returned from Surat in a special Shramik Special train on May 6.

india Updated: May 08, 2020 23:08 IST
Debabrata Mohanty
Debabrata Mohanty
Hindustan Times, Bhubaneswar
Officials in Odisha’s Ganjam said the man died at around 2.30 pm when he was about to have his lunch at the quarantine centre.
Officials in Odisha's Ganjam said the man died at around 2.30 pm when he was about to have his lunch at the quarantine centre.(Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
         

A 40-year-old man who had returned from Gujarat’s Surat and showed symptoms of Covid-19, died in a quarantine centre in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Friday.

The deceased, a resident of Madhupali village under Polasara police station area of district, had returned from Surat in a special Shramik Special train on May 6. He was kept in a quarantine centre at Dhunkapada grampanchayat since May 6 evening.

Officials in Odisha’s Ganjam said the man died at around 2.30 pm when he was about to have his lunch at the quarantine centre. He was complaining of fever, nausea and persistent cough and taking medicine. Sources said though an ambulance was called, it did not come.

The man’s swab samples were not taken before his death, sources said.

Police officials from Polasara police station reached the spot and took the body to the hospital.

Ganjam has registered 71 cases, the highest number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state. The state has so far reported 270 positive cases, most of them with travel history from Surat, a Covid hotspot. So far there have been 2 covid cases in Odisha.

