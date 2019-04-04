45-year-old Delhi Police ASI commits suicide by jumping in front of metro train

A 45-year-old Delhi Police ASI allegedly committed suicide by jumping before a metro train on Thursday, police said. Ajay Kumar, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), was posted with the communications unit of the Delhi Police, they said. Kumar, a resident of Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra district, was on a medical leave from February 2 to March 4.

He extended his leave for another one month and was supposed to join duty on Thursday, police said. He jumped before the metro train at Jahangirpuri station this afternoon, following which he was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Deputy Commissioner of Police (metro) Mohammed Ali said. No suicide note has been recovered.

However, preliminary enquiry revealed that Kumar was apparently suffering from depression, the officer said. He was undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Kangra. Further investigation is underway, police said.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 15:54 IST