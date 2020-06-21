e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 477 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra Pradesh closer to the 9000-mark

477 new Covid-19 cases take Andhra Pradesh closer to the 9000-mark

Among the five deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- three occurred in Krishna district, one death in Kurnool and one person succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Chittoor.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2020 15:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
There are currently a total of 4,516 active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh.
There are currently a total of 4,516 active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh.(ANI PHOTO.)
         

Andhra Pradesh on Sunday registered 477 new Covid-19 cases and five deaths, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 8,929, the state’s Covid-19 nodal officer said.

With the addition of 5 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the death toll in the Telugu state has now risen to 106.

Among the deaths reported in the past 24 hours -- three occurred in Krishna district, one death in Kurnool and one person succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Chittoor.

There are currently a total of 4,516 active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh. With 477 new Covid-19 cases detected on Sunday, the state is now approaching the 9000-mark and is likely to cross the figure on Monday. Out of new cases found, 439 are from Andhra Pradesh, 34 are recent returnees from other states and 4 are from different countries.

Barely eight days after recording 3 lakh Covid-19 cases, India on Sunday crossed the four lakh-mark with the biggest single-day spike of 15,413 new infections, while the death toll rose to 13,254 with 306 new deaths due to the disease, according to Union health ministry data.

Earlier, India took 64 days to cross the 1 lakh-mark from 100 cases, another fortnight to reach the grim milestone of two lakh cases and then in another ten days it went past the 3-lakh mark.

The country has been registering record single-day surges for the past four days now. The jump of 15,413 cases took India’s case load to 4, 10,461.

tags
top news
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
In meet on Ladakh, top military brass told to ensure strict vigil on China
In meet on Ladakh, top military brass told to ensure strict vigil on China
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
‘Surender Modi’: Rahul Gandhi’s fresh barb at PM on India-China face-off
Live: Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally reaches 2,324; 23 new cases reported
Live: Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally reaches 2,324; 23 new cases reported
Nepal’s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs
Nepal’s FM radio stations beam propaganda across border, say Lipulekh theirs
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
3 terrorists gunned down in encounter in J-K’s Srinagar
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In