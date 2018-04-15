5 Maoists, 18 supporters surrender in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur

Five Maoists and 18 supporters, including five women,havesurrendered in Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Narayanpur district, police said on Sunday.

They turned themselves in before police and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials at Kukdajhor police station here on Saturday,Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.

The five Maoists were active as jan-militia members of the proscribed outfit while the remaining were supporters, he added.

They were associated with the Maoist movement for a long time and were tasked with arranging meetings and food for Maoists, putting up pamphlets, posters and banners, collecting information besides planting IEDs (improvised explosive devices) to target security forces, he said.

“Those who surrendered were in contact with police for the past one year and were willing to come to back to the mainstream. After noticing their activities and willingness to quit the outlawed movement to lead a normal life, their surrender was accepted,” he said.

Police said that those who have surrendered have given statements that they were frustrated with the exploitation, violence and atrocities perpetrated in the name of the Maoist movement.

They also told police that they wanted to see development in the area, the SP added.

Theywill be provided assistance according to the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the state government, he added.