May 21, 2020

5 more deaths take Telangana’a casualties to 11 since Lockdown 4.0 began

The Telangana government kept the details of the deceased under wraps – the official bulletin from the state medical and health department did not disclose where these deaths were reported from or the age group of the victims.

india Updated: May 21, 2020 23:39 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
With these five fresh fatalities, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the last three days in Telangana – since the Lockdown 4.0 came into effect – shot up steeply by 11.
Telangana on Thursday saw a sudden rise in the number of deaths due to Covid-19 with five persons succumbing while 38 others tested positive for the virus.

The Telangana government kept the details of the deceased under wraps – the official bulletin from the state medical and health department did not disclose where these deaths were reported from or the age group of the victims.

With these five fresh fatalities, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 in the last three days in Telangana – since the Lockdown 4.0 came into effect – shot up steeply by 11. The death toll which was 34 on Monday, climbed to 45 on Thursday.

Of the 38 new cases, 26 were from Hyderabad and two from Ranga Reddy district, while the remaining 10 cases were that of migrants. In all, the total number of migrants who tested positive stood at 99 and the overall number of coronavirus positive cases increased to 1699 – as many as 107 cases were reported in the last three days.

At present, there are 618 active Covid-19 patients who are admitted to Gandhi Hospital while 1,036 people have recovered and have been discharged.

According to the health officials, at present, there are 25 districts in the State that have not reported a single Covid-19 case in the last 14 days. The districts are: Karimnagar, Siricilla, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Bhupalpally, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Peddapally, Siddipet, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Nizamabad, Adilabad, Suryapet, Narayanpet, Warangal urban, Gadwal, Jangaon and Nirmal.

Meanwhile, one more person died of Covid-19 in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh while 45 fresh positive cases were confirmed, taking the total number of infections in the state to 2,605 in the last 24 hours, an official bulletin said.

The lone death was reported in Kurnool, taking the COVID-19 toll in the state to 54. Of the fresh cases in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, four were linked to the Koyambedu market in Chennai, the bulletin said.

The bulletin said samples of 8,092 people were tested and 41 have been discharged from various hospitals after treatment, taking the cumulative recoveries to 1,680. The number of active patients now stands at 718.

