50 detonators seized in Dantewada before bypolls on Sep 23, four held

Ahead of the Dantewada bypoll, the police have seized 50 detonators, used to trigger Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blasts in Dantewada district. The police arrested four people in this connection and investigation is going on.

“We have seized 50 detonators from a bus, which was coming from Hyderabad. The four people who were carrying the detonators have been arrested and interrogation is going on. We are suspecting that the accused were supplying the detonators to Maoists in Dantewada,” said SP Dantewada, Abhishek Pallav.

The accused are from Gudse village in Katekalyan area which is a Maoist affected village, added the SP. “We are trying to find out the modus operandi of the accused,” the SP said.

The bypoll of the Dantewada assembly is scheduled for September 23. The voters in the assembly are 1,88,263 out of whom 89,747 are male voters and 98,876 are female voters.

The assembly constituency has a total of 273 polling centres.

In the 2018 assembly election, BJP candidate, Bheema Mandavi defeated Congress leader Devati Karma with a narrow margin.

On April 9, two days before the parliamentary elections in Bastar, Bhima Mandavi and four others accompanying him in a convoy of vehicles were killed when Maoist rebels triggered an improvised explosive device (IED).

