50-year-old teacher held for raping 4-year-old in Punjab school

A 50-year-old school teacher was arrested for allegedly raping a 4-year-old girl on the school campus at a village in Attari, near here. The accused has been identified as Ashwani Kumar.

Besides the teacher, a school maid, Kanwal, 45, has also been arrested for destruction of evidence, said senior superintendent of police(SSP- Amritsar rural) Vikramjeet Singh Duggal.

A complaint was lodged against the two at Gharinda police station.

In her complaint, the mother of the victim said, “The younger of my two daughters, aged 10 and 4, when came back from school on Friday complained of stomach ache and was crying hard. She told me that Ashwani sir sexually assaulted her and that her blood-stained clothes were washed by a school maid.”

SSP Duggal said, “The medical examination of the victim confirmed rape. The accused have been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code and section 4 of The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.” Further investigations are on.

