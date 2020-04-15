e-paper
56 new Covid-19 cases in Gujarat; state tally jumps to 695

Of the new cases, 42 were reported from Ahmedabad, six from Surat, three each from Vadodara and Panchmahal, and each from Botad and Kheda, it said.

india Updated: Apr 15, 2020 12:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad has gone up to 404, followed by Vadodara-116, the health department said.(ANI file photo )
         

The total number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 695 as 56 more people were found infected with the disease on Wednesday, the health department said.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in Ahmedabad has gone up to 404, followed by Vadodara-116, the health department said.

Botad and Kheda districts reported first coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

