Thu, Sept 25, 2025
60 detained for communal clashes after social media post in Gandhinagar district

ByMaulik Pathak
Published on: Sept 25, 2025 07:42 pm IST

Police said around 200 personnel have been deployed in the area about 40km from the heart of Gandinagar city

Nearly 60 people have been detained in connection with communal clashes that broke out in Bahiyal village of Dehgam taluka in Gandhinagar district on Wednesday night following a controversial social media post.

Gandhinagar: People walk past burnt shops following clashes and stone-pelting between two groups at Bahiyal village, in Gandhinagar district, Sept. 25 (PTI)
According to Gandhinagar inspector general Virendra Singh Yadav, the unrest was triggered by a shopkeeper’s social media post that drew strong reaction from a section of the other community, he said. Late at night, a mob attacked the shopkeeper and vandalised his shop, the official added.

The situation soon escalated, with hundreds of people from both sides gathering on the streets and indulging in violence. Three shops were damaged, and several private vehicles were damaged. The shopkeeper and a few others suffered minor injuries, said Yadav.

Police said around 200 personnel have been deployed in the area about 40km from the heart of Gandinagar city. Tear gas shells were used to disperse the mob and bring the situation under control.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at Dehgam police station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to rioting, unlawful assembly, and promoting enmity between groups. Cybercrime officials are examining the WhatsApp post for possible violations of the Information Technology Act.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and Ladakh Protest LIVE on Hindustan Times.
