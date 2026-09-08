‘Networks are fully operational’: Delhi Police says no jammers at Satya Niketan rescue site
In a post on X, the police described the claims about the deployment of jammers as "completely false".
The Delhi Police on Tuesday denied reports that mobile phone jammers had been installed at the Satya Niketan building collapse rescue site, saying mobile networks were functioning normally.
In a post on X, the police described the claims about the deployment of jammers as "completely false". It said rescue agencies at the site were using mobile phones to coordinate their operations without facing any disruption.
Rescue agencies using mobile networks
The police said personnel from the Delhi Police, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and fire department were communicating seamlessly through mobile networks during the rescue operation.
Deep Dive
It also pointed out that media personnel and citizens at the site had been able to broadcast live without any interruption to mobile connectivity.
Claims circulated on social media
The clarification came after claims circulated on social media alleging that mobile jammers had been deployed at the site.
The multi-storey building, which housed a boys' paying guest facility, collapsed on Sunday, killing seven people.
Building collapse in Satya Niketan
The collapse of a building, which was a paying guest accommodation for college students, has sent shockwaves across the capital. At least seven people have died and several have been injured due to the building collapse in Satya Niketan.
Police officials stated in a statement on Monday night that the rescue operations have ended with a total of 12 people rescued.
The owner of the PG, 81-year-old Hariram Gupta, was held by police from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi on Monday, and later sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Patiala court.
Along with Hariam, his wife Urmila Gupta, aged 75 years and son Mahesh Gupta, aged 52 years were also apprehended and arrested in the case.
Furthermore, the Delhi High Court took up an urgent PIL filed in relation to the building collapse and sought accountability from government officials.
The HC's demand also comes after the Municipal Corporation of Delhi suspended five officials from the South Zone, which includes deputy commissioner Rakesh Gupta, in relation to the building collapse.
Students vacate Satya Niketan as MCD closes down on unsafe buildings
Following the building collapse, many students were seen walking through the narrow lanes, dragging their suitcases along, as they moved out of their accommodations in fear.
The MCD also began issuing demolition notices to dangerous buildings around the site.
A senior MCD official said a building adjacent to the collapsed structure was “barely standing”, while three others were being examined.
“We found that building number 13 is barely standing. It had been evacuated yesterday. The demolition drive will be carried out once the rescue operation is over,” the official told HT.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShivya Kanojia
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after.Read More