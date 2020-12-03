e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 7 months after blowout, Baghjan gas well in Assam is finally abandoned

7 months after blowout, Baghjan gas well in Assam is finally abandoned

Oil India Limited announced that it was abandoning the Baghjan gas well barely a fortnight after a major blaze was extinguished.

india Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 22:04 IST
Utpal Parashar
Utpal Parashar
Hindustan Times, Guwahati
The Baghjan gas well fire which began suffered a blowout on May 27 and caught fire on June 9. The fire was put out on November 15.
The Baghjan gas well fire which began suffered a blowout on May 27 and caught fire on June 9. The fire was put out on November 15.(OIL)
         

Seven months after it witnessed a blowout and 17 days after the blaze in it was doused, Oil India Limited’s (OIL) Well No-5 at Baghjan was finally abandoned on Thursday evening.

Following the uncontrolled release of gas and oil at the well on May 27, OIL had declared an emergency for its internal control purposes. On Thursday, the emergency was withdrawn after abandonment of the well.

“All the jobs pertaining to capping, killing and final abandonment of the well was successfully completed in the evening hours on December 3,” OIL said in a statement.

The company, which has been faced loss in production and backlash from local residents in its handling of the blowout, thanked all stakeholders for the support. It expressed gratitude to the three OIL employees who died during operations to control the blowout and subsequent fire.

The fire at the well was doused using by a team of experts from Canada on November 15 using a technique called snubbing.

The gas well in Tinsukia district had a blowout (uncontrolled release of oil or gas) during a workover operation. It caught fire on June 9 killing two firefighters. Another engineer died at the site in September due to electrocution.

Besides the loss of three lives, over a dozen houses located close to the well had been gutted in the fire and nearly 40 others damaged partially. Thousands of people were forced to leave their homes and stay in temporary camps for months while efforts were on to control the well.

As the well is located close to the Dibru Saikhowa National Park and the Maguri Motapung Wetland there were also apprehensions of damage to ecology due to the blowout and fire.

According to OIL, several studies were conducted to access the damage caused and none of them had detected any major harm. Impact on the areas close to the well will be studied done after the well is completely brought under control.

tags
top news
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
Our right to build dam on Brahmaputra, says China as experts warn of impact
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
No end to deadlock but Centre, farmers hopeful for next meet on Dec 5
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
Govt not egoistic, holding discussions with farmers with an open mind: Tomar
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020 - Debate on 3-language formula, importance of mother tongue in education
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
HTLS 2020: Classroom transaction must change for reforms to be effective, says Ashish Dhawan
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
Apple brings an unexpected improvement to these iPhones
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
India tells China it is concerned about its Brahmaputra hydropower project
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
How Covid can help younger sportspersons: Andre Agassi, Steffi Graf at #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In