7 names in new Congress list, Jyotiraditya Scindia fielded from Guna

The Congress announced the names of seven candidates on Friday for the Lok Sabha elections. The party repeated four-time sitting MP and party general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna in Madhya Pradesh. The BJP is yet to decide on its candidate for the seat.

Ex-MLA Shailendra Patel will be the party’s candidate from Vidisha. The seat is being represented by senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj who has announced she will not contest Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is yet to announce its candidate for the seat.

In Rajgarh, the home turf of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, the Congress has fielded a fresh face, Mona Sustani, who is a member of Rajgarh panchayat.

Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari has been fielded from Punjab’s Anandpur Sahib, currently held by SAD’s Prem Singh Chandumajra. Kewal Sing Dhillon has got party ticket from Sangrur in Punjab, currently held by AAP’s Bagwant Mann. In Ladakh, the party has fielded Rigzin Spalbar. Shaswat Kedar has been fielded from Bihar’s Valmiki Nagar seat.

First Published: Apr 12, 2019 23:14 IST