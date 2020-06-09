e-paper
Home / Dehradun / 77 fresh Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand tally to 1,488

77 fresh Covid-19 cases take Uttarakhand tally to 1,488

dehradun Updated: Jun 09, 2020 17:56 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dehradun
On Tuesday, 35 patients, who have recovered from the viral infection, were discharged from various hospitals, including Dehradun (27), Chamoli (7), and Uttarkashi (1) districts.(PTI)
         

Uttarakhand reported 77 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases over the past 24 hours, as the overall tally the hill state rose to 1,488.

A state health department bulletin said 15 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Tuesday, while 62 were recorded the previous night.

The fresh Covid-19 positive cases were reported from the following districts: Almora (1), Bageshwar (3), Dehradun (7), Haridwar (4), Nainital (4), Pauri Garhwal (4), Rudraprayag (4), Tehri Garhwal (43) and Pithoragarh (7).

Out of the 77 new cases, 20 did not have any recent travel history. While the rest have recently travelled to Delhi-national capital region (NCR), Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

On Tuesday, 35 patients, who have recovered from the viral infection, were discharged from various hospitals, including Dehradun (27), Chamoli (7), and Uttarkashi (1) districts.

Dehradun (382), Nainital (328), Tehri Garhwal (192) and Haridwar (148) districts have reported the maximum number of Covid-19 positive cases.

The rate of infection is 4.45% and the recovery rate is 50.33%. The rate of doubling of cases in the hill state -- based on the last seven days --- is 15.82 days.

Uttarakhand has tested over 40,000 swab samples, of which over 5,800 results are still pending.

The state has 60 containment zones spread across five districts, including Dehradun topping the list with 25.

