8 arrested for stopping marriage procession of Dalit groom, beating him in MP
- The accused allegedly dragged the groom out of a jeep and beat him up and also assaulted his family members and threatened them with dire consequences.
Eight people were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stopping the marriage procession of a Dalit man and beating him and his family members in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said.
The eight accused including Bahadur Singh, Kripal Singh, Ishwar Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Dileep Singh, Lal Singh, Balu Singh, and Darbar Singh, all residents of Guradia village of Mandsaur district, were booked under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 294 (obscene acts) of the Indian Penal Codeand under relevant sections of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, said Siddharth Chaudhary, superintendent of police, Mandsaur.
“A resident of Guradia village Mukesh Meghwal registered a complaint with police on Saturday night that the accused stopped the marriage procession of his nephew Deepak Meghwal and abused him. The accused dragged Deepak out of a jeep and beat him up. When the family members tried to save the groom, the accused beat them up too and also threatened them with dire consequences. The complainant said the accused felt offended after seeing the marriage procession of a Dalit in the village,” the SP said.
Police registered the case at Shyamgarh police station and arrested all the accused.
Police are investigating the matter as some villagers complained that some family members of Deepak Meghwal had also misbehaved with passersby after which a group of villagers attacked the procession, Chaudhary said.
