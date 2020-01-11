8 feared killed in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai

india

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 20:47 IST

Eight people are feared dead in a blast at a chemical factory in Tarapur chemical zone near Mumbai late on Saturday evening. The police are yet to confirm the number of dead.

At least 5 people are seriously injured. The production in the unit was going on at the time of the incident.

Laxman Rathod, Deputy Executive Engineer, MSEDCL, Boisar, said: “We received a call at around 1900 hrs,after an Aluminium sheet of the said company fell on the transformer in the Kolwade 11 KV(Kilo Volt) feeder in the area and as a result there was power tripping in the transformer located near the unit.

“The power was automatically shut and so as a safety measure we also switched off the power supply of the N Zone feeder and as a result around 200 units have no power.”

The Boisar MIDC Fire Brigade as well as Palghar civic,Tarapur Atomic Power Station fire brigade are at the spot controlling the fire, said Rathod.

Those injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, said the official.

The company manufactures Ammonium Nitrate and the blast was heard 25 kms in the vicinity of Palghar and Dahanu villages.