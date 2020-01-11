e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 11, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / India News / 8 feared killed in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai

8 feared killed in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai

The Boisar MIDC Fire Brigade as well as Palghar civic,Tarapur Atomic Power Station fire brigade are at the spot controlling the fire.

india Updated: Jan 11, 2020 20:47 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
         

Eight people are feared dead in a blast at a chemical factory in Tarapur chemical zone near Mumbai late on Saturday evening. The police are yet to confirm the number of dead.

At least 5 people are seriously injured. The production in the unit was going on at the time of the incident.

Laxman Rathod, Deputy Executive Engineer, MSEDCL, Boisar, said: “We received a call at around 1900 hrs,after an Aluminium sheet of the said company fell on the transformer in the Kolwade 11 KV(Kilo Volt) feeder in the area and as a result there was power tripping in the transformer located near the unit.

“The power was automatically shut and so as a safety measure we also switched off the power supply of the N Zone feeder and as a result around 200 units have no power.”

The Boisar MIDC Fire Brigade as well as Palghar civic,Tarapur Atomic Power Station fire brigade are at the spot controlling the fire, said Rathod.

Those injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, said the official.

The company manufactures Ammonium Nitrate and the blast was heard 25 kms in the vicinity of Palghar and Dahanu villages.

tags
top news
Mamata leads a slogan-match with Left-wing students in Kolkata
Mamata leads a slogan-match with Left-wing students in Kolkata
8 feared killed in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai
8 feared killed in blast at chemical factory near Mumbai
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
‘Making provocative statements’: Sonia Gandhi targets PM, Amit Shah over CAA
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
JNU student leader’s video message for Bengal as PM arrives on 2-day visit
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
The immense integrity and courage of Deepika Padukone, writes Barkha Dutt
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Maratha group urges police to file case against Akshay Kumar over ad
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Dhawan explains why Samson replaced Pant and batted at No.3
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
Watch l Maradu demolition: Two towers razed with controlled explosion in Kochi
trending topics
Jammu and KashmirIndia vs Sri Lanka LiveArvind KejriwalVirat KohliHrithik RoshanDeepika PadukoneApple iPhoneUberMakar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news