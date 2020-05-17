e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 17, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / 87 from Tripura stranded abroad due to Covid-19 to be brought back to India

87 from Tripura stranded abroad due to Covid-19 to be brought back to India

Among the 198 Indians stranded in Ukraine, 25 are from Tripura and 177 from other northeastern states while 53 Indians are stranded in Bangladesh. There are nine people from Tripura who are stranded in Russia.

india Updated: May 17, 2020 08:37 IST
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Thermal screening of passengers being conducted at the Guwahati airport . The Tripura residents coming back from Russia and Ukraine would fly to Guwahati after which the Tripura government would make arrangements to ferry them back to the state.
Thermal screening of passengers being conducted at the Guwahati airport . The Tripura residents coming back from Russia and Ukraine would fly to Guwahati after which the Tripura government would make arrangements to ferry them back to the state. (PTI File )
         

Eighty-seven people from Tripura, who are stranded in Russia, Ukraine and Bangladesh due to the ban on international travel amid the coronavirus pandemic, would be among the nearly 400 people from different northeastern states to be brought back to India, Tripura’s law minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Saturday.

Among the 198 Indians stranded in Ukraine, 25 are from Tripura and 177 from other northeastern states while 53 Indians are stranded in Bangladesh. There are nine people from Tripura who are stranded in Russia.

“We were informed by the ministry of home affairs that the northeastern people stranded in Bangladesh, Russia and Ukraine will be brought back. But the dates of their travel are not finalised yet,” Nath said late on Saturday evening while speaking to reporters.

Those coming back from Russia and Ukraine would fly to Guwahati and the Tripura government has been asked to bring them back from the Assam city. The Assam government has also been asked to make arrangements for their stay till they move to their own state.

Those being brought back from Bangladesh would travel on a bus and enter the state through the Akhaura Integrated Check-post, as per the travel plan.

The Tripura government has got a list of as many as 39,799 people who are stranded in different parts of the country. Among them, more than 1,200 people have already returned to the state and another 2,640 are expected to reach from Bengaluru and Chennai.

Tripura has 165 Covid-19 cases of which 64 people have recovered, according to latest health department record. It also said that samples of 13,178 people have been tested so far.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In