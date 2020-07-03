982 new Covid-19 cases take Uttar Pradesh’s tally to 24,825, Meerut records most deaths

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 17:04 IST

Uttar Pradesh reported 982 new Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s coronavirus tally to 24,825, Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said on Friday.

Till date, at least 749 patients have succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Uttar Pradesh.

There are 7,451 active cases and 17,557 patients have been cured and discharged so far in the state, the official said.

Over 35 per cent of all active Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh are in the six districts of the Meerut administrative division, where chief minister Yogi Adityanath wants special attention to fight the pandemic, according to health ministry data.

Meerut division which comprises Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Meerut and Baghpat districts, has reported over 28 per cent of the total deaths recorded in the state due to the coronavirus.

The maximum Covid-19 positive cases are in Ghaziabad (931) followed by Gautam Buddh Nagar (929), Meerut (272), Bulandshahr (141), Hapur (127) and Baghpat (56), the data showed.

The maximum deaths too were reported in Meerut (87), followed by Ghaziabad (57), Gautam Buddh Nagar and Bulandshahr (22 each), Hapur (14) and Baghpat (five), according to the data.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath had on Thursday directed state government officials to pay special attention to the Meerut division to tackle the outbreak of the infectious disease, according to officials.

A special 10-day coronavirus screening campaign began on Thursday in these six districts, which are also part of the National Capital Region (NCR), which has seen a spurt in Covid-19 cases throughout June.

According to the CM’s orders, 2,375 surveillance teams in rural areas and 1,516 in urban areas have been set up by the Health Department in the division, which have been provided with 50,000 additional antigen testing kits to ramp up tests for the infection.

India’s coronavirus tally soared by over 20,000 in a single day for the first time taking the country’s total count to 6,25,544 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 18,213 with 379 new fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country recorded 20,903 coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours till Friday 8 am, with Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Telangana and Karnataka being the major contributors to the single day rise.