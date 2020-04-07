A 19-member commando team deployed in Mohali to fight Covid-19

india

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 15:57 IST

Punjab police have come up with a novel concept with the launch of a specialised unit comprising 19 constables trained in all types of emergency responses linked with coronavirus, including making first contact with positive Covid-19 cases, enforcing quarantine, isolation and hospitalisation. The programme is presently being tried out in Mohali district in the state and has aptly been named ‘Covid Commandos’.

“The district will have 19 Covid Commandos designated as Covid-19 emergency response team to spearhead coordination and response to persons and areas affected by Covid-19 within Mohali district,” said Kuldeep Singh Chahal, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mohali.

The chosen members of the Mohali police who will serve as Covid Commandos are physically fit and self-motivated constables who have themselves volunteered to take up the onerous job of Covid-19 control in this moment of extreme exigency, said Chahal.

“The commandos will be ready for deployment in a short span of 30 minutes within the entire district,” he added.

The deployment of Covid Commandos will safeguard the rest of Mohali police from coming in direct and first contact with Covid-19 positive cases and thereby reduce the chances of police personnel getting infected in the field.

The Covid Commandos have been provided with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and training on its proper usage, including removal and disposal. They have also been given Go-Bags carrying first aid supplies for a response to emergency situations.

“They are trained and motivated to meet the requirement of an on-scene police presence along with health department staff. They have also been trained for handling a non-cooperative positive patient as per the standard operating procedure in place,” added Chahal.

Covid Commandos will respond to requests for assistance from the health department and community at large to deal with Covid-19 related cases including, but not limited to, transportation to hospitals, wellness checks and delivery of critical items like medication.

“Officers may be required to enforce revised local or regional public health ordinances, such as mandatory quarantines, isolation, or travel restrictions. They may also be required to provide testing and coordinate treatment to limit the spread of COVID-19 within the district,” said Chahal.

