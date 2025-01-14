AAP accuses BJP of ‘politicising’ bomb threats to schools: ‘Fabricated stories’

Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of “politicising” the issue of school children getting bomb threats, after the Delhi Police claimed that a student arrested for the same was linked to an NGO that supports a political party. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh(ANI)

“You (BJP) are politicising the issue of school children getting threats... The first threat was given in May 2024. After almost 9 months now, the Delhi police have given no statement but the BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi is holding a press conference. He is telling stories of different NGOs, he knows everything... There was no investigation for 10 months but now 15 days before the elections, they are narrating fabricated stories,” ANI quoted Singh as saying.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi had said,"A few months ago, there were several bomb threat calls and emails received in schools across Delhi. This created an atmosphere of tension and fear among parents and the people of Delhi. When a thorough investigation was conducted into the matter, it was discovered that these were all originating from a person who is juvenile, and further inquiry revealed that his family was linked to NGOs involved in activities like protesting against Afzal Guru's hanging."

“In February 2015, 'Tukde-Tukde' slogans were raised on his death anniversary, and AAP kept the file closed for months. Are these NGOs linked to AAP? Both of Delhi CM Atishi's parents supported Afzal Guru's clemency petition, suggesting a direct connection.

Is AAP involved? I urge Arvind Kejriwal to clarify AAP's ties with these people. If juveniles are involved, what influence are these NGOs having on the country's children? A clear answer from AAP is needed, or it will only raise more doubts,” PTI quoted Trivedi as saying.



What Delhi Police claimed

The Delhi Police claimed that a twelfth standard student, who was held for allegedly sending bomb threats to more than 400 city schools, is linked to an NGO that supports a political party.

"We were tracking e-mails and because of a virtual private network (VPN), it was difficult to track the origins. We also had to ascertain whether there was a terror angle to it," Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Oder) Madhup Tewari was quoted by PTI as saying.

He added that service providers were not able to help police because of the use of the VPN.

"Our teams tracked the minor after recent e-mails on January 8. As the e-mail sender was a juvenile, the team took his laptop and mobile phone for a forensic examination," the officer said.

Police teams tracked 400 threat e-mails sent by the minor. They also checked the background of his father, who has been working with an NGO, and found out that the organisation is part of a civil society group that has been raising issues regarding the hanging of Afzal Guru and is also helping a political party.

(With PTI inputs)