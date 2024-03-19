AAP leader Sanjay Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha member | Watch

Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Singh was seen taking oath in the presence of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and others. AAP leader Sanjay Singh takes oath as a member of Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.(ANI)

Earlier, a Delhi court had ordered the Tihar Jail authorities to take Sanjay Singh to Parliament on Tuesday to enable him to take oath. Special judge M.K. Nagpal also directed the jail superintendent to make adequate security arrangements for Singh’s visit to Parliament.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"The Jail Superintendent concerned is directed to ensure that the accused is taken to Parliament on 19.03.2024 under adequate security for the purpose of making and subscribing of oath as a Member and after the oath, he is also brought back to the jail safely," the judge said.

READ | Delhi HC rejects AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea in money laundering case

Sanjay Singh, an MP, was suspended from the Rajya Sabha last year. However, he was re-elected later in January this year. Singh was elected along with former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, and chartered accountant Narain Das Gupta. While Singh and ND Gupta are sitting Rajya Sabha MPs and were re-elected, Maliwal was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time.

Following the re-election, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi allowed Sanjay Singh to take oath as a Rajya Sabha member under judicial custody.

Sanjay Singh has been in judicial custody since October last year concerning a money laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Singh after conducting searches at his residence in Delhi. Singh was also questioned by the probe agency for over 10 hours in connection with the Delhi liquor policy scam.

The ED said that the AAP leader played a key role in implementing the now-scrapped policy which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. The ED case, registered in September 2022, was based on a CBI FIR filed in August of that year.

(With inputs from ANI)