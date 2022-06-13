AAP announces new office bearers in Gujarat

After dissolving its Gujarat unit, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its new organisational structure in the poll-bound state on Sunday, with about 850 fresh office bearers.

The party appointed Kishorbhai Desai as the state president (frontal organisation), Manoj Sorathiya as the state general secretary, and Kailash Gadhvi as treasurer. AAP also appointed former TV journalist Isudan Gadhvi as its national joint general secretary and former Congress MLA and Rajkot-based realtor Indranil Rajguru as the national joint secretary.

The party’s state in-charge Sandeep Pathak, while announcing the new office bearers, said this was the first list of appointment of office-bearers and four to five more lists were expected.

Pathak said the AAP is an organisation-specific party, and it has received an unprecedented response in Gujarat.

“When you look at Punjab, our organisation is the strongest among all parties. In Delhi too, our organisation is very strong. When I started working in Gujarat, I did not know that the state has so much energy. The response we received in setting up the organisation is double that of Punjab. In just one month, we managed to do this. The energy was there, and people were ready. They were only looking for an alternative,” Pathak said.

He said the political fight this time would be between the BJP and the AAP.

“The way people are with us, and God is with us, our organisation will fulfil the expectations of the public for a change,” Pathak said.

On June 8, the party had dissolved its Gujarat unit except for the post of state president Gopal Italia, claiming that the move was part of its new strategy ahead of the state assembly polls in December.

When asked about party’s chief ministerial candidate for the December polls, Pathak said that an announcement in this regard would be made at an appropriate time.