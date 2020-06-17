e-paper
Above normal temperature in Delhi-NCR for 3 days, relief likely after June 20: IMD

Above normal temperature in Delhi-NCR for 3 days, relief likely after June 20: IMD

In its weather outlook for the coming week, the IMD said that western Rajasthan will experience sever heatwave for the next two days.

india Updated: Jun 17, 2020 11:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A woman walks under an umbrella to protect herself from the scorching heat, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
A woman walks under an umbrella to protect herself from the scorching heat, in New Delhi on Tuesday.(PTI Photo)
         

National capital Delhi and the nearby areas in northwest areas will continue to experience above normal temperatures for the next three days.

“Temperatures in Delhi-NCR region and northwest India are above normal which will continue in coming days. Maybe after June 20, the temperature will fall,” said Anand Sharma, Deputy Director-General, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“We are expecting a low-pressure system to form in the Bay of Bengal which will strengthen the easterlies and that can bring rain,” Sharma added.

The weather is very uncomfortable due to humidity and heat, he added.

“At isolated places in West Rajasthan, we have issued heatwave warning. Monsoon has arrived in Eastern UP yesterday, Gorakhpur has received good rainfall in the last 24 hours,” said Sharma.

In its weather outlook for the coming week, the IMD said that western Rajasthan will experience sever heatwave for the next two days.

It also said that deue to the advancement of the Southwest monsoon, Gujarat is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall at scattered places for the next two days.

The IMD has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain for the next four days in Ahmadabad with maximum and minimum temperature hovering around 36 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius respectively, while rain or thundershowers have been predicted for June 21 and 22.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture out in the sea in coastal areas along the Arabian Sea.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and gusty wind is likely in Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, GilgitBaltistan & Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on June 21.

China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
India’s Covid-19 toll nears 12,000 after backlog data reconciled
Beijing’s Tibet plan, Delhi’s infra push possible triggers for China’s troop build-up
LIVE: Germany registers 187,184 Covid-19 cases, death toll at 8,830
India-China border face-off at Galwan Valley: Latest developments
Above normal temperature in Delhi-NCR for 3 days, relief after June 20: IMD
China’s silence on PLA casualties continues, so does the blame game
Dexamethasone first drug to improve survival in covid-19
