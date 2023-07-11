Abrogation of Article 370: Supreme Court directs day-to-day hearing from August 2

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed a day-to-day hearing of a clutch of petitions relating to the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir from August 2. The hearing of pleas will be on the day-to-day basis except for Monday and Friday, said the court. The Supreme Court(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

The Supreme Court appointed two advocates as nodal counsels for the preparation of common convenience compilations of documents. It said written submissions shall also be filed on or before July 27 and no further additions to the convenience compilation shall be permissible.

The Centre said it won't rely upon the contents of the affidavit filed a day ago to bring on record the scenario in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370.

The Supreme Court also allowed IAS officer Shah Faesal and former student activist Shehla Rashid to withdraw as petitioners challenging the abrogation.

