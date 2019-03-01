Accused gets 20-year in jail for raping 2-year-old girl in Gujarat

A special court in Gujarat’s Sabarkantha awarded 20-year imprisonment to a man for raping an infant in Gujarat in October last year. The incident had triggered violence against migrant labourers.

The court found Ravindra Gande guilty of raping a 24-month-old girl and awarded him to a 20-year jail term and Rs 5,000 fine, said public prosecutor RN Pandya.

“It is our understanding that as the convict was around 18-year-old at the time of the crime, considering his young age, the court gave the minimum sentence under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. We had demanded capital punishment or imprisonment until natural death,” Pandya added.

There were a total of 39 witnesses and medical reports that led to the conviction, said the lawyer. The incident had triggered violence against migrant labourers.

