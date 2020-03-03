Action likely over ‘indistinct’ use of State Emblem: MHA to officials

india

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:50 IST

New Delhi: The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has warned government officials, both in the states and at the Centre, of action if they don’t depict the complete State Emblem of India (SE) with the motto “Satyameva Jayate” (truth alone triumphs) in official publications, and on seals, vehicles, buildings and websites.

The MHA last month wrote a letter to all the chief secretaries/administrators of all the states, Union territories and secretaries of all central ministries and departments, asking them to communicate to civil servants that indistinct use of the state emblem of India, which is the official seal of the government of India, would be tantamount to violation of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, 2005, and State Emblem of India (Regulation of Use) Act 2007.

SEI is an adaptation from the Sarnath Lion capital of the Emperor Ashoka. It consists of the profile of the Lion Capital showing three lions mounted on an abacus, with a Dharma Chakra in the centre, a bull on the right, a galloping horse on the left and outlines of the Dharma Chakras on the extreme right and left with the motto Satyameva Jayate, written in the Devanagari script.

“It was brought to the notice of home ministry that official seals having the SEI which are being used in the government offices put very unclear and vague impression on papers because such seals are overused till they get worn out,” the MHA letter, a copy of which was seen by Hindustan Times, said.

“Sometimes, the word ‘Satyameva Jayate’ hardly appears on the seal due to its poor impression,” it asaid.

“It has also been brought to notice of this ministry that various government agencies, which are using the SEI on their stationery, publications, seals, vehicles, buildings, websites etc often omit the motto ‘Satyameva Jayate’ and are only depicting the profile of Lion Capital,” the letter added.

It told the state governments and central ministries that SEI was incomplete without the motto ‘Satyameva Jayate’. All government departments and agencies that use the SEI must ensure that seals are replaced before they are worn out so that the impression of is clear and precise, it said. It also cautioned against unauthorised use of SEI.

The government had, last year, proposed increasing the fine for illegal and improper use of the national emblems for commercial gains from Rs 500 to Rs 1 lakh; repeat offences would attract a fine of Rs 5 lakh.