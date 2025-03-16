Actor accuses drunk co-star of molesting her at Holi party in Mumbai: ‘I love you, let’s see who…'

A television actress has accused her drunk co-star of allegedly molesting her during a Holi party in Mumbai, police officials told NDTV. Representational image: An actress has accused her co-star of molesting her during a Holi party in Mumbai(AFP)

She claimed that her 29-year-old colleague, who worked with an entertainment channel had forcibly applied colours to her face and inappropriately touched her during a rooftop party organised by her company in Jogeshwari.

In her complaint, the actress recounted the incident and said that her co-star had been drunk and had crept up on her to apply colours to her cheek, even though she had attempted to hide from him behind a stall.

She added that he had been making inappropriate advances towards several women at the party.

The actress claimed that her co-star said, “I love you, let’s see who can stop me from getting to you.” He then began to inappropriately touch her, even though she was pushing him away.

The woman said that she was left “mentally shocked” after the incident and had relayed the events to her friends.

They confronted the actor but he pushed them away and there was a physical altercation amongst them, alleged the actress.

The police have registered a case under Section 75(1)(i) of the BNS and have issued a notice to the accused, summoning him for questioning. Further investigation is underway.

