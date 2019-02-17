Actor Rajinikanth says won’t contest upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth has said that he will not contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He said that photo or party symbol should not be used for any propaganda.

Rajinikanth had announced his political entry on New Year’s Eve 2018 and was expected to announce the launch of his political party last year on December 12, his birthday. But the Tamil superstar said that he was in no hurry. “We don’t have any plan to launch the party and introduce the flag on my birthday. It will take some more time as we have to complete certain works and be ready,” Rajinikanth had said.

First Published: Feb 17, 2019 10:55 IST