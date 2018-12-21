Not just politics, Rajinikanth set to take plunge into TV news industry, launch channel

In what is being billed as a move to strengthen his political footprint in Tamil Nadu, superstar Rajinikanth is set to launch a television news channel. In December last year, Thalaivar, as he is popularly known, had announced his decision to take the political plunge, and the channel is said to be an effort to reach out to people.

The process of registering the channel has already begun and this would be the latest addition to the crowded Tamil political sky, where almost every party, barring the Left, has its own channel. The three names under consideration for the channel are Rajini TV, Superstar TV and Thalaivar TV.

Leaving the selection of a name to a later date, functionaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram, the superstar’s social outfit seen as the launch vehicle for the political party, are taking steps to get trademark protection for all three. Sources, however, say the launch of the TV channel would not precede the launch of the political party.

In a letter addressed to the Registrar of Trademarks, the actor has applied for securing trademarks for the three names. The application has been filed by VM Sudhakar, a close confidante of Rajinikanth.

“I, R Rajinikanth have no objection to use my name, photo on the logo and label. I request the registrar to process the application to the next level,” reads the letter signed by him.

“We have just initiated the process to get the names registered with the Registrar of Trademarks. We are all set to launch the channel,” Riaz, the matinee icon’s PR manager, told HT.

“The need for a TV channel was felt since every other party in Tamil Nadu has its own mouthpiece. And for a new party to be launched, it was considered essential. Moreover, superstar (Rajinikanth) himself is a brand,” said a Mandram functionary.

However, Rajinikanth’s film mate and rival in politics, Kamal Haasan, who has launched the ‘Makkal Needhi Maiam’ party, has not given any hint about having a channel for his outfit.

In Tamil Nadu, Sun TV of Maran brothers, the nephews of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, were the first to show the path to others. Then came Jaya TV of late chief minister and AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, now controlled by TTV Dhinakaran of AMMK. Therefore, AIADMK has its own mouthpiece in ‘News J’.

Other channels include ‘Makkal TV’ of Ramadoss’ Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) and ‘Captain TV’ of Vijayakanth’s DMDK. Not to be left behind, prominent Dalit party Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) of Thirumavalavan had launched its channel christened ‘Velicham TV’, while firebrand MDMK leader Vaiko has “Mathimugam TV’.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 18:27 IST