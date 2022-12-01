Addanda Cariappa files police complaint over alleged death threats

Addanda C Cariappa, the author and director of controversial Kannada book and play titled ‘Tipu Nijakanasugalu’ (real dreams of Tipu) filed a complaint with the Jayalakshmipuram police on Tuesday, claiming he received death threats from unknown persons.

“I have received death threats in two letters from Shivamoga, after which I filed a complaint,” said Cariappa. He said he is also planning to meet the police commissioner in this regard.

Cariappa faced criticism for his book which was released on November 13. The book allegedly portrays hatred towards the Muslim community and 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan.

Cariappa alleged that a former Mysuru university professor in a Facebook video message made derogatory remarks against him and even provoked an attack against him.

Speaking to HT Cariappa said, “The Tipu Nija Kanasugalu is based on truths only which were hidden by others. Before writing the book I have gone through historians. Even my 5th great-grandfather was killed by Tipu’s army in Kodagu. Is writing the truth an offence? Other authors have also written about Tipu but their views were respected because of freedom of speech and expression. But why is my freedom not being respected?”

Mahesh Chandra Guru, an ex-professor and historian, speaking about the book told HT, “There is false information in the book which aims to defame 18th-century ruler Tipu Sultan. The book would stir communal peace through hatred towards one community.”

“We are protesting against showing the great warrior in poor taste,” he added.

Jayalakshmipuram police inspector L Harish told HT that a case in this regard has been registered on a complaint by Cariappa. “We are investigating the origin of letters and miscreants who behind this. We have submitted a report to the commissioner in this regard and he would take a decision about providing security to Cariappa,” added Harish.

Meanwhile, following a suit, a civil court in Bengaluru on Wednesday passed an ex-parte temporary injunction restraining the author, printer and publishers of the book from distribution and sale of the book. The court, however, rejected the plea to ban staging the play.

According to Cariappa, the show has been going on since November 20 and six shows have been staged so far. Further, three more are set to take place in December. The play features 70 characters including Tipu Sultan, his wife, daughter, ‘Diwan’ Purnaiah and British rulers.