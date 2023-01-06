Home / India News / African swine fever kills 27 wild boars in Tamil Nadu

African swine fever kills 27 wild boars in Tamil Nadu

india news
Updated on Jan 06, 2023 02:36 PM IST

The African swine fever affects only wild boars and pigs who face sudden death with no marked symptoms

HT Image
HT Image
ByDivya Chandrababu

Chennai: As many as 27 wild boars have died of African swine fever in 10 days in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district, officials said.

All 27 died within a 2-to-3-kilometre radius in the Theppakadu region within the reserve. They had all contracted the highly infectious and fatal African swine fever, said D Venkatesh, field director, MTR. The African swine flu was reported in Kerala two months ago and a month ago in Karnataka’s Bandipur tiger reserve which is close to MTR. “19 wild boars died in Bandhipur. It could be one of the reasons why it has spread here,” said Venkatesh. However, there were no deaths on Thursday.

The first death was recorded on December 25 in Theppakadu. “And in the two days immediately after that, we found two more carcasses. The deaths seemed similar to those in Bandipur so we sent their samples for testing and formed two teams to comb through bushes and water bodies to inspect the area in the morning and nights which is how we found all the 27,” the field director said.

The African swine fever affects only wild boars and pigs who face sudden death with no marked symptoms. Officials in MTR had sent samples from the carcass to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Regional Laboratory in Coimbatore and Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) to ascertain the exact cause of death. “IVRI has now confirmed that it is due to the African swine fever,” said Venkatesh. “There is no need to panic as it does not affect human beings and other wild animals.”

Still as a precaution, forest officials have cordoned off the elephant camp at Theppakadu which houses captive elephants so that wild boars don’t enter. There is no census of how many wild boars are present in MTR. So far, the 27 boars who died belong to different age groups and are of both male and female gender. Officials have formed teams including veterinarians to stop the virus spread.

The post mortem examination of the carcass showed internal haemorrhage of the wild boars. Following the autopsy the carcass is burnt so that the virus doesn’t spread from their remains.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Divya Chandrababu

    Divya Chandrababu is an award-winning political and human rights journalist based in Chennai, India. Divya is presently Assistant Editor of the Hindustan Times where she covers Tamil Nadu & Puducherry. She started her career as a broadcast journalist at NDTV-Hindu where she anchored and wrote prime time news bulletins. Later, she covered politics, development, mental health, child and disability rights for The Times of India. Divya has been a journalism fellow for several programs including the Asia Journalism Fellowship at Singapore and the KAS Media Asia- The Caravan for narrative journalism. Divya has a master's in politics and international studies from the University of Warwick, UK. As an independent journalist Divya has written for Indian and foreign publications on domestic and international affairs.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 06, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out